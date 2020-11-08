2 men in critical condition after shooting in Teviston

TEVISTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Teviston Saturday afternoon, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 12400 Block of Avenue 80 in Teviston for shots fired at around 6:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two men who had been shot. The two men were transported to a local hospital and are both in critical condition.

Authorities say two people have been detained.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Homicide unit is on scene investigating the crime.

