FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they were caught trying to smuggle dozens of pounds of methamphetamine into Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Wednesday, September 14, officers stopped a car that was traveling from Southern California to Fresno with 30 pounds of meth.

While investigating, officials said they learned the drugs were going to be delivered to local gang members in the city.

Officials said two 24-year-old men were arrested after the drugs were found inside of the vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two suspects.

Both men were booked into the Fresno County Jail on drug-related charges.