2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were arrested in connection to a Tulare County shooting that left a man killed and another injured, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The suspects, Adrian Cavasos, 28, and Andrew Cavasos, 22, were arrested Saturday evening for a shooting that occured in the area of 12400 Avenue 80 in the town of Teviston, said spokeswoman Liz Jones. Two men were shot during a fight with the suspects near the roadway.

One man was killed in the shooting, while the second victim was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive.

Both Adrian and Andrew face homicide charges and have been booked into jail, Jones said. The investigation in the shooting continues.

Antone with information on the incident is urged to contact Sgt. Steve Sanchez or Detective Richard Morley at 559-733-6218.

