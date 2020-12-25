2 men arrested in connection to Christmas Eve homicide in Tulare

(Left to Right) Saul Ingraham and Cisco Vasquez (Tulare Police)

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were arrested Christmas Eve in connection to a Tulare homicide, according to Tulare Police.

Officers around 11:10 p.m. responded to the area of G Street and San Joaquin Avenue for a report of gunfire, said Sgt. Lonzo Anderson. A 33-year-old man was found suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia where he later died.

Detectives found two men near the crime scene who fled on foot and were apprehended a short time later, Anderson said. The men, identified as Cisco Vasquez, 25, and Saul Ingraham, 21, were booked into the Tulare County Jail on homicide related charges.

The victim’s identity is being witheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Tulare Police at 559-684-4290 or anonymously through 559-685-2300 Ext. 4445.