2 men arrested after police find loaded firearms and drugs in vehicle, Corcoran police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were arrested in Corcoran on Wednesday after authorities say two vehicles appeared to be chasing each other– finding loaded firearms and drugs in one, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

At around 11:11 a.m, officers say they encountered two vehicles that appeared to be chasing each other in the 1000 block of King Avenue.

Both vehicles came to a stop and both drivers were detained. Officers say both drivers began to engage in a verbal dispute, accusing each other of possessing a gun.

After searching the vehicles, officers say they located two loaded firearms, ammunition and narcotics in a vehicle that 24-year-old, Encarnacion Lopez was driving.

Officers say they also located a loaded short-barreled rifle with a large capacity magazine, a loaded semi-auto handgun with two high capacity magazines, several hollow point 7.62 x 39 rounds, 9mm rounds, and approximately 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Authorities say 19-year-old, Jessy Cervantes had assaulted Lopez at an apartment complex in regarding a dispute over money and later attempted to strike Lopez with his vehicle in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Whitley Avenue.

Lopez was arrested for firearms and narcotics offenses and booked in the Kings County Jail with a total bail amount of $80,000.00, while Cervantes was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery booked with a total bail amount of $45,000.00.

