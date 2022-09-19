MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after a fight broke out at a bar over the weekend, according to the Madera Police Department.

On Sunday night, officers said they were called out to Mr. D’s near Gateway Drive and 9th Street for a report of an altercation involving known gang members, one of whom was reportedly armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Jorge Mina and Cesar Reyes and ended up detaining them.

During an investigation, officers said they found a stolen firearm that was hidden on a convicted felon at the bar. Investigators did not specify which suspect the gun was found on.

Mina and Reyes were arrested and booked on several felony weapon charges.

Officials with the department thanked concerned citizens at the bar who called law enforcement to report the altercation, leading to the suspects’ arrests.

“We’d like to thank our citizens who continue to call and assist in our efforts to prevent violent crimes and hold those responsible for criminal activity,” officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.