2 men and a minor arrested after shooting inside Lemoore residence

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men and a minor were arrested Wednesday after firing weapons inside a Lemoore residence on Sunday, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 900 Himalaya Drive for a report of gunfire at a residence, Cpt. Maggie Ochoa said. A residence with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes and several spent shell casings in the street.

The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting but no one was hurt.

Investigators found evidence showing a suspect vehicle involved in the incident, Ochoa said.

Two men were also seen approaching the residence with what appeared to be assault rifle-type firearms and then running away from the scene.

The suspects, identified as Koepa Jeff, 18, Johnny Ramirez, 18, and a minor, were arrested Wednesday, Ochoa said.

Law enforcement found the vehicle involved in the incident and served a search warrant in the area of 17000 Jackson Ave. with the help of multiple agencies.

Ochoa said authorities found five assault rifle-type firearms, a bolt action rifle, a submachine gun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

She added that all three suspects were charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and conspiracy to commit a crime.

