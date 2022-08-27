FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were hospitalized after they were stabbed at an apartment complex on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 7:00 p.m., officers were called out to an apartment complex near Fedora and Blackstone avenues for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his mid-30s bleeding from a stab wound to his upper torso in the parking lot of the complex

After speaking to the victim, officers said they learned that there were two other people who had also been stabbed and had already gone back to their apartment.

Officers said they were able to track down the two other victims, identified as a 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, and confirmed they had been stabbed.

All three of the victims were taken to a local hospital, where officials said the two men are listed in critical but stable condition. The 15-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the two men and the teen had been possibly involved in some sort of confrontation leading up to the stabbing.

Investigators said they believe that nobody else was involved in the incident besides the three people who were stabbed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.