FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five-month-long operation in Fresno saw the arrest of 43 suspects as part of an operation referred to by Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama as the largest of its kind in recent state history.

The culmination of Operation No Fly Zone was announced Friday afternoon in Fresno.

According to police, the operation began following a rise in the number of shootings and homicides involving specific gangs. Investigators from local agencies, state departments, and the FBI conducted surveillance focused on multiple gang members.

Investigators reveal that the suspects’ alleged crimes involved murder, shootings, illegal narcotics, and human trafficking.

“Operation No Fly Zone is the largest investigative operation ever undertaken in the history of Fresno PD,” said Police Chief Paco Balderrama. “The operation focused on the most violent street gang in Fresno County.”

Officers say that the suspects arrested were linked to at least four murders, 35 shootings, and over 80 other criminal acts. 37 gang members were apprehended on state charges and six more were apprehended on federal charges. 48 firearms were also confiscated.

“During the operation, a total of 19 shootings were prevented,” said Chief Balderrama. “Two shootings were planned mass shootings: one on April 2nd, a day before the Sacramento mass shooting, and on April 11th. Both were going to occur here in Fresno.”

Chief Balderrama says one of the mass shootings was expected to take place at a bar in the city. Balderrama added that neither incident took place due to a strong police presence in the areas which deterred those planning the shooting to carry it out.

Operation No Fly Zone ended Thursday morning with the assistance of over 200 law enforcement personnel and 25 SWAT teams.

“Yesterday was our Super Bowl, and make no mistake: we won,” said Chief Balderrama. “Fresno County is now a safer place to live after dismantling this criminal organization.”