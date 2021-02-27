2 Madera County men arrested for possessing child sexual abuse imagery

MADERA COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Madera County men have been arrested after being found in possession of child sexual abuse imagery, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received a tip on Friday from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) through the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC) regarding the possession of child sexual abuse imagery.

A search warrant was served later that day at a residence in the area of 26000 Ellis St. near Madera and recovered the images, the Sheriff’s Office said. The occupants of the residence, identified as Jose Pelayo, 22, and Ethan Hill, 27, were arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on a felony charge of possessing child sexual abuse imagery.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case or potential victims is urged to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.

