FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are looking for suspects in two separate murders that took place just a few miles apart on early Saturday morning.

Police say 26-year-old Edgar Jesus Rodriguez-Arriaga was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. on South Tielman Avenue.

Roughly thirty minutes later, 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed just 2.5 miles away on South Fairview Avenue.

“You can see when they slammed the doors and left. There was two rounds… after the first round you could hear cars going faster,” said one neighbor who lives on South Fairview Ave.

According to officials, Navarro left his home just a few minutes before getting shot while riding his bicycle. They say he is believed to be an ex-gang member but they aren’t sure if that’s related to his murder.

“We don’t know who is responsible for this crime, so it could very well be the case,” said Lieutenant Paul Cervantes.

The neighbor said she watched Navarro ride his bike on her street every morning.

“He doesn’t bother nobody,” she said.

She says his murder is the result of years of police negligence in an area that needs more patrolling.

“Hearing gunshots… it’s normal. When something happens here, we call the police, they never show up…”she said.

Both murders took place at a time when Lt. Paul Cervantes said it’s difficult to find witnesses.

“This is very much going to rely heavily upon our department going back and looking at video surveillance footage,” he said.

For the neighbor, she hopes this violent weekend brings some attention to the neighborhood she’s called home for nearly 20 years.

“Now they going to start doing something, come more often, and see what’s going on around this area…” she said.

This is homicides 40 and 41 this year in Fresno compared to 53 at this time last year.