2 killed in Fresno neighborhood during violent 24-hour period

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s been a violent 24 hours in Fresno. Crime scene tape became a familiar sight in a neighborhood outside downtown Fresno on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 in the afternoon, police were called to a fatal stabbing outside a market on Belmont Avenue and Roosevelt.

The victim was a man in his 50’s in a wheelchair.

“Preliminary information indicates there was an argument between the black male adult victim and the Hispanic male adult suspect inside the store,” said Fresno Police Lt. Skyy Leibee.

Leibee says the suspect stabbed him several times, causing him to fall out of his wheelchair.

While first responders tried to save his life, witnesses jumped into action.

“Multiple people saw this occur and after the stabbing, the suspect fled on foot multiple people chased him,” explained Lt. Leibee. Police took him into custody in a nearby alley.

Seven hours earlier around 9:30 in the morning, Fresno police say a 30-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting near Franklin Avenue and Broadway Street. He also died at the hospital.

“The suspect is a Hispanic male in his mid-age, and I believe the suspect vehicle is a white or light-colored SUV,” said Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

With two homicide investigations in 24 hours, police have their work cut out for them.

“Our folks are running ragged, but we are handling each scene as they come. We have a job to do, and they are doing it well,” Lt. Leibee said.

In either of these cases, if you have home surveillance video or any information, call the Fresno Police Department.