2 killed, 1 wounded following shooting at southeast Fresno house party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A shooting at a southeast Fresno house party early Sunday morning left two people killed and a third wounded, according to Fresno Police.

Officers around 1 a.m. received a report that two people had been shot at a residence in the area of 4600 E. Lane Ave., near Maple Avenue, said Lt. Richard Tucker. Two people were found inside the front room of the residence suffering life threatening gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 31-year-old Hispanic woman, was declared dead at the scene. The second victim, a 29-year-old Asian man, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators found that shooting occurred following a disturbance at a party within the residence.

A third victim, identified as a 26-year-old Black man, later arrived at CRMC suffering from a gunshot wound and was expected to survive, Tucker said. It was found that he had also been shot at the party.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police through Homicide Detective Romero at 559-621-2451 or by reporting anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.