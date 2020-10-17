2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at southeast Fresno birthday party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A southeast Fresno birthday party ended violently Friday night after two men were shot and killed, while another was injured, according to Fresno Police.

Officers around 11:40 p.m. responded to the area of Fifth Street and Braly Avenue, south of Butler Avenue, for a report of a shooting outside a residence, said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. Arriving officers found three men shot outside of a birthday party.

Officers performed CPR on the victims until paramedics arrived.

A victim died at the scene while the two other victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, Chamalbide said. One of the victims later died at the hospital while the third victim was listed in critical condition.

Investigators reported that a dark-colored vehicle was involved in the shooting and are processing evidence found at the scene.

Chamalbide said police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.