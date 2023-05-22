VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno siblings, ages 12 and 13, were arrested for allegedly stealing items from an Ulta Beauty Store in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 6:00 p.m. Sunday officers were called to the Ulta Beauty Store on Mooney Avenue for a report of a theft in progress.

According to officials, when officers arrived they were told two kids entered the store with bags and loaded them with items that were on display, and ran out of the store.

Officers say they found the kids hiding in a bathroom in a nearby business. The 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, both from Fresno, were arrested. According to police, the siblings stole over $4,000 worth of items from Ulta.

Officers found the children’s mother in the parking lot. 33-year-old Dequita Harrell, of Fresno, was arrested and booked for theft-related warrants.

The 13-year-old was booked for grand theft at the Juvenile Detention Facility and the 12-year-old was released to Child Welfare Services due to his age.