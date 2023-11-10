HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Three suspects, including two juveniles, were arrested after stealing a vehicle in Hanford and fleeing the scene, according to the city’s police department.

On Tuesday at around 3 p.m. officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in the area of 11th and Fargo Avenue. Officers were alerted that a Kia Optima that had been stolen out of Hanford days before was in the area. Officers arrived at the scene and located the vehicle at a nearby gas station.

When officers arrived, they say the three occupants fled the scene in separate directions. With the assistance of witnesses and officers in the area, all three suspects were captured.

Hanford Police say 18-year-old Oshea Latin from Hanford was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. The 15-year-old and 17-year-old unidentified suspects were booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on suspicion of the same charges, according to police.