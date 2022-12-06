TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway to determine what led to two men in Tulare being injured in the same shooting on Sunday.

According to the Tulare Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired in an apartment complex on the 900 block of N. A Street. Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were later told about a 27-year-old man who was dropped off at a local hospital also with gunshot wounds.

Both men’s injuries are described as life-threatening.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation. Investigators say they were injured in the same incident – but the circumstances are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott at 559-685-2300, ext. 2153.