2 injured in shooting on New Year’s Eve in Tulare County, deputies say

Crime

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after two men were shot on New Year’s Eve in Terra Bella, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to Road 237 and Pepper Avenue regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to officials, both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Both victims’ conditions have not been released by authorities at this time.

Tulare County sheriff officials say detectives are on scene investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

