2 injured in overnight shooting in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured following a shooting in Parlier on Wednesday night, according to Parlier police officials.

Officers responded to a call regarding shots fired around 11:00 p.m. near Wrico and Young avenues.

When police arrived on scene, they say a man and a woman were both found suffering from gunshots wounds. Officials say the two victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

According to police, officers are looking for a suspect and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The Parlier Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (559) 646-6600.