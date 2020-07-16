2 injured in Merced shooting, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people are recovering after a shooting in south Merced Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers say they responded to a call of a shooting at Bi-Rite Market located at 1103 MLK Jr. Way shortly before midnight. Officers found the victim of a gunshot inside the store.

A second victim was located at Mercy Medical Center. Authorities say he had driven himself to the hospital.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unknown. The two victims are recovering from their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.

