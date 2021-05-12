2 injured in drive-by shooting outside Fresno market, deputies say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drive-by shooting outside of a market left two people injured on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9 p.m., deputies say both people were shot and injured when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire outside of Primos Market near Olney and Calvin avenues.

Both people who were hit by gunfire were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and are expected to survive.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released a description of the shooter at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

