2 injured following shooting in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting has left two people injured in southwest Fresno on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Harvey and Delores avenues after several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman, both described in their late 30s or early 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital to have their injuries treated.

Police say the woman is in stable condition and the extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers are currently in the area searching for the suspect who has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 6211-7000.