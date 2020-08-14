2 injured after shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man and a woman were injured after a shooting in southeast Fresno Thursday night.

Police say they responded to the area of Belmont and Chestnut avenues just before 11 p.m. for a call of a shooting.

Authorities say a man and a woman between the ages of 18 and 20 were shot in the lower and upper body. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Authorities say suspects in a Honda Sedan shot at victims while driving. The cause of the shooting is unknown.

