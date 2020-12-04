2 injured after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a double shooting in central Fresno Thursday night.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the area of Belmont and Orchard avenues just before 9:30 p.m. for two victims of a shooting.

“The evidence on scene and some statements from witnesses suggest this may be an exchange of gunfire,” said Lt. Anthony DeWall with the Fresno Police Department. “That our victims were standing outside in a parking lot of an apartment complex and a black suv type vehicle – possibly a chevy drove in a southbound direction on orchard and there was some exchange of gunfire.”

It is unknown who initiated the gunfire.

One of the victims was struck in the lower body while the second victim was struck multiple times in the upper body.

Police say the two victims are between the ages of 18 and 19-years-old. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

