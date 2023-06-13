FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A double shooting was reported to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s officials say.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of E. Malaga and S. East Avenues regarding a shooting.

Deputies say that two adults, one female believed to be in her early 30s and a male believed to be in his early 40s were shot and taken into the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s officials state the victims were at a home around the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue when they were shot, and they drove away and parked at a home on Malaga Avenue to call for help.

Deputies say they are trying to contact the suspect at a home on Lincoln Avenue but they haven’t received answers, so they are currently issuing a search warrant to the home.

There is no information available as of now regarding the motive behind the shooting.

Deputies state that it does not seem to be gang-related.

This is an ongoing investigation.