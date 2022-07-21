FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are now recovering in a local hospital after gunfire broke out at a home on Thursday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Plumas Street and O’Neil Avenue after three to seven gunshots were heard nearby.

When officers arrived, they found two men believed to be in their 30s suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies at a nearby home.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but officers say the suspect and the victims knew each other.

Investigators say they believe they have the person responsible for the shooting detained.

The intersection of Plumas and O’Neil has been taped off as officers continue to search for the gun used in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department (559) 621-7000.