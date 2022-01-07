2 gunshot wound victims dropped off at hospital in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting in Visalia on Friday, according to Visalia Police Department officials.

Around 12:00 p.m., officers responded to 2nd and Pine streets regarding a shooting near Oval Park. According to police, witnesses say they heard several gunshots from a vehicle and saw two vehicles fleeing the area.

Authorities say shortly after the gunshots, two gunshot victims were dropped off at a local hospital to receive treatment.

Police say both victims are expected to survive.