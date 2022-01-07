2 gunshot wound victims dropped off at hospital in Visalia, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy Visalia Stringer

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting in Visalia on Friday, according to Visalia Police Department officials.

Around 12:00 p.m., officers responded to 2nd and Pine streets regarding a shooting near Oval Park. According to police, witnesses say they heard several gunshots from a vehicle and saw two vehicles fleeing the area.

Authorities say shortly after the gunshots, two gunshot victims were dropped off at a local hospital to receive treatment.

Police say both victims are expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com