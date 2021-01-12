2 gunshot victims hospitalized in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are in the hospital following an incident in Visalia Tuesday, according to police.
Shortly before 7 p.m., officers say a call came in about a victim of a gunshot wound at the 300 block of NE 3rd Avenue.
Officers arrived to find two men with non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
