2 gunshot victims hospitalized in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are in the hospital following an incident in Visalia Tuesday, according to police.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers say a call came in about a victim of a gunshot wound at the 300 block of NE 3rd Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two men with non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.