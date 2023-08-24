FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A video circulating on social media shows a large disturbance at River Park.

The video was shot by a young man named Alex Cruz and has more than 50,000 views on TikTok.

“So August 12 Saturday night we did have an incident that came to our attention about juveniles and a disturbance at River Park,” said Ofc. Christopher Clark with the Fresno Police Department.

The incident is being investigated by police.

“Our detectives are conducting a follow-up with that investigation because it is an incident related to juveniles,” said Clark.

River Park officials confirmed it started as a fight between two girls. The fight happened after the city’s 10 p.m. curfew.

Police were already on the scene and detained both girls involved until their parents showed up.

River Park officials released a statement that read in part:

“We truly take all steps needed to make sure everyone’s experience at River Park is the best it can be.”

Clark said they have taken extra measures to ensure the safety of the public.

“We do have contract officers that do work on weekends or whenever holidays or events, such as back to school or events where they know they’re going to get more foot traffic,” said Clark.