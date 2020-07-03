2 girls, ages 11 and 12, shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET/KSEE) — Two girls, ages 11 and 12, were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Delano, according to Delano Police.

Five people were shot in the 2100 block of Oleander Street around 7:30 p.m. at some type of gathering, said Chief Robert Nevarez.

The three others who were shot suffered non-life threatening wounds, he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.

