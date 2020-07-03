KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

2 girls, ages 11 and 12, shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Delano

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DELANO, Calif. (KGET/KSEE) — Two girls, ages 11 and 12, were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Delano, according to Delano Police.

Five people were shot in the 2100 block of Oleander Street around 7:30 p.m. at some type of gathering, said Chief Robert Nevarez.

The three others who were shot suffered non-life threatening wounds, he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know