2 gang members, including teen, arrested in Fresno anti-gang patrols

Khalid Gladney, 23, of Fresno (Fresno Police)

Khalid Gladney’s weapon (Fresno Police)

17-year-old’s weapon (Fresno Police)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two gang members, including a teenager, were arrested Friday night in separate incidents during anti-gang patrols in Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

The first arrest occurred around 6 p.m. when officers patrolling around 300 E. Garrett Ave. saw a number of gang members hanging out in an area known for its gang violence, said Sgt. Ignacio Ruiz Jr. The group scattered from a parked car and left the doors open as officers approached.

A gang member, identified as Khalid Gladney, 23, of Fresno, was sitting in the vehicle before officers contacted them.

Gladney is on state parole for criminal threats with prior convictions for robbery and possessing illegal firearms, Ruiz said. Officers found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that was hidden in the car.

Gladney was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for possession of a concealed firearm by a felon and for violating parole.

Later in the night, officers contacted a 17-year-old boy in a vehicle in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Kings Canyon Road around 10:30 p.m., said Cpl. Whitney Conover. The officers recognized the teenager as a gang member and were aware that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

During an investigation, officers found marijuana in plain sight inside the vehicle.

Officers then searched the vehicle and saw a firearm magazine partially sticking out from under the driver’s seat, Conover said. They then found a “ghost” Glock-style handgun with a 30 round magazine and a switch allowing it to have automatic capability.

The teen admitted ownership of the handgun and was booked into Fresno County Juvenile Hall on weapons related charges.

