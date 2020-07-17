2 gang members arrested with loaded assault rifle, Selma Police says

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two gang members were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop after officers found a loaded assault rifle in the vehicle, the Selma Police Department said.

Just before 8 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle at the 76 Station at 1705 Second St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers developed information there might be a loaded firearm inside of the vehicle, at which time police officers detained the driver and three passengers, according to Chief Joe Gomez.

The driver was identified as Gemini Moreno, 20, of Parlier; he had a suspended driver’s license, police said.

As officers approached the vehicle to ensure there were no other occupants inside of the vehicle, officers observed an assault rifle in plain view on the rear floorboard of the vehicle, Gomez said.

Officers examined the rifle and discovered a high capacity magazine containing several rounds of ammunition inserted in the rifle, Gomez said. Officers also noticed the rifle safety was in the off position and the rifle setting ready to fire.

A further search of the vehicle revealed additional ammunition rifle rounds, police said.

The front male passenger who was identified as Alexis Diaz Jimenez, 25, of Parlier, and was arrested on an active felony warrant for resisting arrest, according to Gomez. Diaz was also charged with bringing narcotics into a jail facility and destruction of evidence, which are both felony charges.

Moreno was arrested on charges of being a gang member and convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was also charged with several other felonies. Gomez said Moreno has an extensive violent criminal history.

