2 gang members arrested in northwest Fresno, found with gun and drugs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– A traffic stop lead to the arrest of two gang members in northwest Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that shortly after 11:00 p.m. a deputy assigned to patrol the Old Fig Garden neighborhood stopped a BMW car near Ashlan and Maroa avenues near Old Fig Garden for expired registration. 

Inside the vehicle were two gang members later identified 37-year-old Francisco Barajas and 27-year-old Moises Beltran.

  • 37-year-old Francisco Barajas
  • 27-year-old Moises Beltran

Authorities say Barajas and Beltran are convicted felons with extensive criminal records. 

The deputy found Barajas to be in possession of numerous drugs, while Beltran had a pistol next to him in the car and a syringe in his pocket.

Beltran was booked into the Fresno County Jail. He faces charges of being a felon and gang member in possession of a gun, as well as committing a felony while out on bail. 

Barajas was cited and released for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of a meth pipe and syringes.

Anyone with additional information about the men involved in this case is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

