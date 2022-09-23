MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two gang members have been arrested for committing an armed robbery at a liquor store, Merced police say.

According to authorities, detectives were investigating an armed robbery that happened at Stop 2 Save Liquor Store in Merced.

On Aug. 28, officials say three masked men entered the store and stole cash, lottery tickets, and liquor bottles. Investigators say the two men armed with guns were identified as 27-year-old Robert Joe Hernandez and 26-year-old Emilio Tito Alvarado.

On Sept. 23, officers say Hernandez tried to run away and attempted to discard two firearms while a search warrant was being conducted at his residence. Hernandez stopped running and was arrested after his residence was surrounded by officers.

Alvarado was arrested on the same day after he arrived at his residence in a vehicle with a family member during the search warrant at his residence.

Authorities added that both individuals are known gang members.

Both men were booked in the Merced County Jail for charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and gang enhancements. Hernandez was recently discharged from parole and was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Two handguns were recovered as well.