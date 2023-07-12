3 in custody after found with stolen generator in Visalia, deputies say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people are in custody after they were found with a stolen generator taken from a north Visalia dairy on Wednesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 11:00 a.m. they responded to a call of a portable generator that was stolen from a north Visalia dairy.

Shortly after receiving the call, authorities say they found the suspects at a gas station in Visalia and were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects were identified as:

Kimberly Aguiniga, 44, of Fresno

Justin Workman, 36, of Visalia

Alexis Candler, 22, of Fresno

In addition to multiple outstanding warrants, deputies say the suspects were all arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Authorities also state Candler was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and additionally charged under suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives at (559) 733-6218.