PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say.

According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks.

When officers arrived they said they contacted 36-year-old Amonte Porter of Fresno and 38-year-old Andrew Juarez also from Fresno.

While investigating, officials say they learned that Porter and Juarez were participating in a check fraud ring and had been attempting to cash approximately $9,000 in fraudulent checks.

Additionally, officers were notified of similar fraud crimes that have occurred in that area.

Both suspects were booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility on suspicion of check fraud, identity theft, and conspiracy.