VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were found shot in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say officers were called to Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they say they found two men shot in the parking lot of a shopping center.

The men were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.