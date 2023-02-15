COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Coalinga Police Department is investigating after two people were shot at a Coalinga Park Tuesday.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to the area of Keck Park regarding several shots being fired. According to police when officers arrived they found one person who had been shot laying in the middle of the park.

As police were investigating, several shell casings and slugs were located in one of the racquetball courts, including a blood trail that led to a different area of the park. Police say they found out that a second victim was shot and had been dropped off at a Coalinga hospital.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in Fresno with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both victims are not cooperating with officers and would not say what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department at (559) 935-1525.