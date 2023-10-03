ATWATER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two people were found dead in a car with gunshot wounds in a gym parking lot in Atwater, according to police.

Atwater Police Department says they responded to a suspicious call around 10:30 a.m. at a gym parking lot at Shaffer and Fortuna in Atwater.

Police say when they arrived they found a male and a female deceased in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Atwater Police say the victims remain unidentified or their relationship with each other. No suspect information is available at this time as the Atwater Police Department is reviewing surveillance video in the area and nearby businesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department.