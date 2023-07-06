MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two firearms and several shell casings were recovered following a shooting investigation in south Merced, says the Merced Police Department Thursday.

Officers say they responded to a shooting Thursday around 12:50 p.m. in the 400 block of M Street. They were unable to locate a victim but they located several shell casings in front of a home in the area.

According to the Merced Police Department, detectives and gang officers responded to assist with the investigation.

Officers say they served a search warrant at the home where the shell casings were located, and two firearms were recovered. They contacted several subjects at the home, but no witnesses were able to identify the shooter.

The Merced Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Edwin Arias at (209) 388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org.