EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for home invasion robbery, criminal threats, and assault with a deadly weapon in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department.

According to police, on September 8 at about 8:45 p.m., a resident called the Exeter Police Department saying they had been the victim of a home invasion robbery. The victim reported that two male adults had entered his home on the 700 block of South Kaweah Avenue. They demanded money while threatening him with a handgun before feeling the residence. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Through the course of the investigation, officers say the suspects were identified as 53-year-old Felipe Higareda Jr. and 24-year-old Adrian Huerta. Two search warrants were served within the City of Exeter. A firearm and other evidence were seized in connection to the case.

Police say both suspects were taken into custody and booked on multiple felony charges. The case was forwarded to the Tulare County District Attorney for review and charges were filed on both suspects this week.