2 exposed to suspected fentanyl in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were exposed to what officers suspect was fentanyl inside a Fresno home on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they were called to the scene by the Fresno Fire Department at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 4th Street and Thomas Avenue. Two people were found inside a home with symptoms matching exposure to fentanyl.

According to police, one of the subjects was brought back using narcan – and both were then transported to the hospital.

Officers on the scene are awaiting the approval of a search warrant in order to get inside the home and examine it for further evidence.

The identifies of those involved have not been officially released.

This is a developing story. Stay with YourCentralValley.com for further details.