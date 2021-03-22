2 dead in Hanford stabbing, suspect identified by police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2 dead in Hanford stabbing, suspect identified by police
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

HANFORD, California (KGPE) – The suspect in Monday’s double-fatal stabbing in Hanford was identified by police.

Officers say Garrett Leyva, 20, was the person who called 911 himself to report the incident at around 10.40 a.m. in the area of Orange and Glacier. He told dispatch that he had killed two people- and that he had also been stabbed in the process.

When police arrived at the home, they report finding the two deceased victims. They have not been officially identified but officers say they are a 20-year-old and 18-year-old brother and sister. It is believed that the suspect came to the home following a break-up with his girlfriend, identified as the female victim. The suspect did not live at the home.

The suspect is described as being in a stable condition in the hospital. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com