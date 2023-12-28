FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is no longer searching for a silver pickup truck initially said to be involved in the deaths of two adults on Wednesday evening.

Deputies say there are also no outstanding suspects in the incident on the 47000 block of Dunlap Road in Fresno County, which was described as a “violent call” when officials first alerted the public. The update Thursday morning also added that “the community is not in danger” but the investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies were alerted to the incident around 7:40 p.m. and when they they reported finding two adults dead and an 11-year-old child suffering from serious injuries inside the home. The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition and is expected to recover. The identities of the adults have not been officially revealed but Sheriff John Zanoni says they are between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

Sheriff Zanoni adds that other family members were at home at the time of the incident. There were five people in the home at the time, including the two adults who were killed.

The other people who were at the house are being interviewed, but investigators add that no suspects have been identified and a motive has not yet been determined.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208.