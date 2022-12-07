REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in a car with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they are investigating what lead up to the shooting and are looking for a possible vehicle related to the shooting. It is believed a second vehicle was involved in the incident.

The victims’ identities have not been officially released.