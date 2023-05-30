KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two deaths have been reported in Kings County after a crash by the Laurel Avenue and Avenal Cutoff Road intersection on Tuesday afternoon, according to CHP.

Officers say they were called for a two-vehicle accident around 12:00 p.m. that involved a gold Honda Accord driven by a 28-year-old – and a 51-year-old driving a white Ram truck.

CHP stated that the Ram came to a stop at the intersection of Laurel and Avenal Cutoff Road, and as the Honda approached, the Ram continued into the intersection, making a left turn from eastbound to southbound.

The Honda was going at approximately 60 MPH, according to CHP.

Officials say that the Honda attempted to avoid the Ram by swerving out of the way. At the same time, the Ram tried to do the same but ended up on the opposite side of the roadway when they collided.

According to CHP, both drivers of each vehicle were not hurt. One passenger in the Honda received major injuries, and two others (one female and one male) died on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.