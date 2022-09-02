FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were killed and three others were injured in a shooting near Downtown Fresno early Friday morning, according to Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue.

Balderrama says they believe the shooting occurred inside a home where multiple firearms were found. Officers also found a significant amount of drugs inside the house.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the incident was not a random act of violence and those involved knew each other. Balderrama added that it looked like a drug deal gone bad.

The shooting was the 39th and 40th homicides of 2022 in Fresno. This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.