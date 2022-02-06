2 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting at an apartment complex left two people dead and two others with injuries on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to an apartment complex near Lorena and Clara avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected that 21 rounds had been fired from a gun in the area.

When officers arrived, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot outside of an apartment building.

A short time later, officials say two of the victims, believed to be in their late 30s, were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Officers and firefighters blocked off Lorena Avenue during Sunday’s investigation. (Photo: Serenity Kelly/NEXSTAR)

The two other victims, an adult and a minor, were rushed to a local hospital, where officials say both of them are currently in stable condition.

Following the shooting, the suspect left the area and has not yet been identified.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but officers say they believe there had been an ongoing issue between the suspects and victims.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.