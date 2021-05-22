2 dead, 1 injured following shooting at Old Town Clovis bar, police say

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have died and one person is injured following a shooting at a bar in the city early Saturday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were called out to the Palace Bar near Clovis Avenue and 5th Street after several people placed calls to 911 to report a shooting.

Officers arrived at the bar within two minutes and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say two men were found shot inside of the bar, and the third was outside.

An ambulance crew immediately began life-saving measures, but police say one of the men ended up passing away inside of the bar.

The other two men who were shot were taken to a local hospital, where police say a second man died upon arrival.

The third man is alive and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Detectives are now speaking with several witnesses and looking into surveillance footage captured in the area to try and identify the shooter.

Clovis Avenue was closed between 4th and 5th streets for several hours as detectives looked for evidence. As of 10:30 a.m., Clovis Avenue has completely opened back up for all traffic.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.