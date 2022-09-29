TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed, and a third was hospitalized after a shooting at a dairy on Thursday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 304 and Road 48 for a report of a shooting at Delta View Farms.

When deputies arrived, they found three people who had been shot. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third person was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public.

No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.